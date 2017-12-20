19 December 2017

Angola: Soyo Combining Cycle Power Station Pipeline Works Completed

Soyo — The 16-kilometer gas pipeline of the Angola LNG plant to the Soyo combined cycle power station in northern Zaire province is completed and ready to supply gas, said Monday Sonagás CEO, Maura Graça.

This fact was released to journalists at the end of a working visit of a few hours, which the State Secretaries of Energy and Petroleum, respectively, António Fernandes Belsa and Paulino Jerónimo, respectively, made to the oil municipality of Soyo.

He explained that the visit mainly served to accompany the commissioning entry of the Soyo combined cycle power plant, in which Sonagás and Sonangol have increased responsibilities to bring the gas to feed this energy complex.

He said that some actions are being carried out in the combined cycle plant, aimed at fine-tuning the machines for the gas reception of the gas pipeline and the consequent production of electricity.

He also said that in last week of November, 2017, there were some commissioning tests of the infrastructure, whose tests of the equipment went smoothly.

