Angolan Component of Kaza Needs Border Infrastructures

Luanda — The Angolan side of Okavango Zambezi Tourist Cross boarder Project (ATFC KAZA) needs border infrastructures, such as border posts, that allow legal entry of tourists in the national territory, on the borders between Angola and Zambia.

This information was released on Tuesday by the director of KAZA, Rui Lisboa, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the first ordinary meeting of the Multisectoral Hotel and Tourism Commission.

He stressed the need to coordinate migration points, to build the border point of Sussue - Bico de Angola, and to provide the Bwabwata border post with the necessary conditions and equipment for issuing a border visa.

On the other hand, he urged Angola to ratify soon the treaty of the Okavango Zambezi Cross border Tourism Project (ATFC KAZA), with a view to overcoming some legal constraints.

The Okavango-Zambezi project is one of the largest and most ambitious tourism projects in the world, a multi-purpose initiative that includes part of the territory of these five Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.