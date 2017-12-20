Angola: Tourism Sector Needs International Partnerships

Photo: Lucas Neto/Angop

Angolan State Minister of Economic and Social Development, Manuel Nunes Júnior.

Luanda — The Angolan minister of State for Economic and Social Development, Manuel Nunes Júnior, Tuesday defended in Luanda the need for Angola to establish international partnerships to provide the creation of competitive and good quality tourist products in order to attract tourists from all over the world.

This fact was told Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 1st ordinary meeting of the Hotel and Tourism Multisectoral Commission, which was attended by the minister of Hotel and Tourism, Ângela Bragança, and the ministerial departments that make up the above mentioned Commission.

He said that for the establishment of international partnerships, there is a need to promote all the necessary actions to simplify the process of granting visas to international tourists.

The Cabinet official also pointed out the need to map, register and organize tourism resources throughout the country, as well as segment tourism markets and categorize Angolan tourism products.

The Multisectoral Hotel and Tourism Commission is the organ of auscultation and consultative support of the Ministry of Hotel and Tourism, which brings together ministerial departments with activities related to the tourism sector.

The Commission is composed of the Ministries of Culture, Environment, Youth and Sports, Agriculture, Interior, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Health, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Commerce, Mass Media, Transport and Energy and Water.