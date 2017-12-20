Angola: Justice Consolidates Birth Registration in Maternity Hospitals

Luanda — The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights has consolidated the "Birth Registration" project, having created 56 registration posts in the country's maternity wards and health units. The goal is to register all children after their birth.

The government intends to guarantee the realization of the fundamental right to register, as it is right of the child aimed at giving practical expression to the full exercise of citizenship, said Tuesday in Luanda, the incumbent minister, Francisco Queiroz.

The official noted that his department also carries out intensive community work with midwives and traditional authorities to raise awareness of the need and importance of birth registration of newborns in rural areas.

The official spoke at the opening of the Fifth National Conference on Human Rights, alluding to the International Day of Human Rights, marked on 10 December.

The Justice and Human Rights sector also intends to develop a more interactive work with organizations that practice human rights advocacy in society.