Tanzania: National Housing Corporation Appoints Interim Boss Following Mchechu's Suspension

Dar es Salaam — The Board of Directors of the National Housing Corporation (NHC) has appointed Mr Felix Maagi as the NHC Acting Director General, effective from Monday, December 17, 2017.

A statement issued by NHC Board of Directors chairperson Blandina Nyoni revealed in an advert in some of the local newspapers.

Until his appointment, Mr Maagi was a NHC Director of Finance.

This comes after the suspension of NHC director general Nehemiah Mchechu over pending investigations into allegations of misusing the office.

The move is in line with the directive issued by Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development minister William Lukuvi.