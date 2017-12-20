Botswana: Coordinator Encourages Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital Employees

Francistown — The coordinator of Sir Ketumile Teaching Hospital, Dr Malaki Tshipayagae has implored employees of Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital (NRH) to provide high quality service that will help the realisation of the Ministry of Health and Wellness's vision of a healthy nation by 2023.

Speaking at the hospitals performance awards on December 15, Dr Tshipayagae said the ministry has set new service standards, and that the public would be looking and judging institutions such NRH to excel in performance in order to make the vision a reality.

He said while there were challenges such inadequate resources, the public was not interested in the internal processes, but expected to get quality service and Botho from the staff.

He, however, said having worked at NRH as superintendent, he was confident that the nomination criteria embraced the ministry's values, as he had evidence of the hard working culture at the hospital.

"I have seen and have been part of the movement in which we have worked tirelessly with motivation and dedication under difficult conditions that we normally found ourselves under," he said.

Dr Tshipayagae noted that employee recognition in the work place was a government initiative aimed at improving morale and productivity. He commended the hospital leadership for having found it fit to award deserving employees. He said several studies have shown that employees' valued recognition from their employer, and that recognising outstanding performance improved employee morale and productivity.

He commended the hospital for having 10 employees nominated for the ministry's awards and two recognised at the Public Service awards level. He urged the employees to keep up the momentum.

He noted that at the beginning of each financial year, departments set goals and objectives, and urged NRH to be exemplary in meeting targets as set out in the plans.

The awards were for 2015 and 2016 and were given to employees for corporate innovation, long service and good conduct and performer of the year. The pediatric department scooped the award for the best department of 2016/17 while the award for the most improved department was won by the surgery department.

The hospital superintendent's special award went to Dr Lowell Chansa, who is deputy superintendent.

Acting hospital superintendent, Dr Mareko Ramotsababa said Dr Chansa started working at the hospital in 1991, and that he has never ceased to give his best.

Source : BOPA