Malawi: More Flood Warnings Issued By Met - 'Rains of Terror 'Expected in Malawi

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological (MET) services has projected the country may experience more floods as it is expected to receive more rains due to the influx of Congo air-mass.

MET said as a result of that shift in the air-mass, the country would experience more heavy rains in the next seven days which may also result in floods in some parts of Malawi.

A weather update issued and signed by Director of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Jolamu Nkhokwe indicates that most areas across the country were likely to continue experiencing widespread rains with locally heavy down pours.

"Since the soil is already wet in most parts of the country worsened by environmental degradation and poor drainage system, the expected widespread rainfall and heavy downpours would likely trigger flash floods and swelling of rivers due to siltation in flood prone areas," it read in part.

It further said northern lakeshore, south and western central areas would be the heaviest spots of the rains due to combined effects of Congo air-mass and the presence of Inter - Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), enhanced by thermal heating by the sun which would have effect over high ground.

"More rains will be experienced over the lakeshore areas as the moist easterly and northerly airflow dump more rains due to more moisture picked as they pass over the lake waters resulting in intensified thunderstorms over adjacent land masses," it added.

Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer for the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, Chipiliro Khamula has assured Malawians that the department has started putting up measures in preparation for the looming disasters.

"The Department is prepositioning and stockpiling relief items in strategic places. The relief items include food, blankets, kitchen utensils and plastic sheets," Khamula disclosed.

"So far, we have dispatched stocks to strategic points of Lilongwe, Ntcheu and Blantyre. This process is on-going," he said, adding that search and rescue personnel and equipment have also been secured.

However, MET is advising the general public to pay attention to daily weather updates on local media and take precautionary measures to avoid loss of property, injuries and deaths due to the floods.