Malawi: President Mutharika Hails the Chinese Government for Developing the Country

Blantyre — President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has hailed the Chinese Government for initiating various development activities which he said have been influential in changing the economic status of the country.

He was speaking on Tuesday during the ground breaking ceremony for the construction SEGECOA Business Park in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

"l should commend China through the Anhui Foreign Economics Construction (Group) Company Limited for expanding development activities in the country," Mutharika acknowledged.

The President appealed to Malawians to continue living in peace and harmony to continue attract investors and for meaningful development to take shape.

"For the country to continue to enjoying various developments, we need to continue living in peace and unity. Just some weeks ago the country adopted the National Peace Policy to ensure we continue living in peace and pull more investors," Mutharika pointed out.

He assured that his government would continue to develop the country without regard to region or political inclinations.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Shi-Ting Wang said the ground breaking ceremony was a clear manifestation that China remains one of the biggest investor in the country.

"The ground breaking ceremony for the SOGECOA Business Park today is a strong testimony that China remains one of the biggest investor in the private sector in the country.

"China is a reliable friend to Malawi and our bilateral relationship will continue to grow and we will have a bright future," the Ambassador explained.

Wang added that the hotel construction would help to attract foreign investors as well as create 1,000 jobs during the construction and about 200 jobs after the construction.

The Chinese Envoy hailed President Mutharika's administration for creating a good environment for both local and foreign investors.

"I should commend President Prof. Peter Mutharika for creating a conducive environment for business people in the country," Wang explained.

The US$205 million (approximately K147 billion) hotel project is expected to finish in December 2018.

Other amenities within the state of the art complex will include a conference centre, Casino and a shopping mall.