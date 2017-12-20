Malawi: Blantyre Police Intensifies Security in Readiness for the Festivities

Blantyre, 19, 2017: Police in Blantyre have assured the public of maximum security during the forthcoming Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

According to Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Augustus Nkhwazi, the station would ensure provision of security 24/7 with the strict measures put in place.

"We have increased police visibility in areas around Blantyre, where we are conducting day and night patrols for both uniformed and plain clothed police officers, foot, bicycle and motor vehicle patrols will be there targeting all business, industrial and residential areas.

"Ad-hock and permanent roadblocks, and sweeping exercises to rid the city of any criminal activities," he disclosed.

The PRO added that there would be routine and continuous traffic checks on the roads during both day and night, with enhancement of community policing and mobile awareness campaigns in all townships across Blantyre.

Nkhwazi advised residents of the city to avoid leaving their homes and properties in the hands of untrustworthy people when they are leaving their homes.

He added that people must avoid traveling with huge sums of money.

The PRO is advising motorists not to drink and drive and to adhere to all road safety regulations when plying on the roads and use only road worthy vehicles so as to stop carnage on the roads of Blantyre.