Malawi: Machinga Machinga District Hospital in Cholera Outbreak Prevention

Machinga — Machinga District Hospital (DHO) has embarked on an exercise to distribute chlorine to households in a drive to contain outbreak of cholera and diarrhea during this rainy season.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (MANA) in an interview on Tuesday, District Environmental Healthy Officer (DEHO), Mathews Kalaya said the exercise is implemented to ensure that households have access safe water throughout the season.

Apart from chlorine distribution, he pointed out the district health workers are conducting sanitation campaigns to increasing community knowledge on how to prevent cholera by observing hygiene.

"We have trained medical personnel in all the health centres and local leaders on cholera preventive measures," he said adding that local leaders should ensure that households use the chlorine consistently," the DEHO explained.

Kalaya disclosed that the Hospital has put in place mechanism to contain cholera by conducting surveillance on the behavior of people around Lake Chirwa and conducting morning lessons in health facilities on the same.

He advised people in the community to report to any health facility quickly about any suspected cases of cholera.