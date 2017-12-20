Zimbabwe: ZSE Enters Festive Period in Sluggish Mood

Harare — TRADE on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has opened on a slightly subdued note with the industrial index shedding 1,03 points (0,31 percent) to end at 327,41 points.

Losses by Axia Holdings, Econet, National Merchant Bank of Zimbabwe (NMBZ)and Innscor dragged the main index down from 328,44 from Friday.

Axia shed $0,0375 to close at $0,1617 whiel telecoms firm Econet decreased by $0,0061 to $0,98. NMBZ closed at 0,09 following a $0,004 loss.

Innscor came off $0,0018 to trade at $1.

There were gains nonetheless at Simbisa which put on $0,0046 to close at $0,3846.

Rainbow Tourism Group added $0,0005 to $0,01 as Old Mutual inched up $0,0002 to close at $4,5002.

The mining index meanwhile gained 0,21 points (0,15 percent) to close at 141,68 points.

This is attributable to Bindura adding 0,0003 to close at $0,0543.

Falcon Gold, Hwange and RioZim traded unchanged.