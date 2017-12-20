20 December 2017

South Africa: #ANCDecides2017 Analysis - Media Isolation a Symbol of ANC Paranoia

analysis By Greg Nicolson

Cyril Ramaphosa's first comments to the media after being elected ANC president weren't defined by his plans to stabilise the economy, curtail corruption or unify the party. They'll be remembered for the ANC's securitised approach to dealing with the media. By GREG NICOLSON.

In his last days as secretary-general, Gwede Mantashe mentioned the Communist Party of China. The CPC holds a week-long congress every five years and bars all outsiders from attending. It sounded great, joked Mantashe, who has been stern but gracious towards the media.

Thousands of media workers were accredited to the ANC's 54th national conference, in its fourth day in Johannesburg, but they're spending most of their time fenced away from the over 4,700 voting delegates and are bullied and harassed by ANC security officials and the police for minor infractions of the party's isolation plan.

At times, Mantashe's comments don't feel like a joke.

Accredited journalists have been vetted by State Security and are checked by SAPS when they enter the conference. With the exception of open plenary sessions, they are corralled into the media lounge because the party is paranoid about journalists speaking to delegates and accessing information under private discussion. This is despite security...

