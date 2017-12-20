19 December 2017

Cameroon: Japoma Stadium - Satisfactory Progress Recorded

By Fred Vubem Toh

The feeling was expressed by the Littoral Governor during a visit to the construction site recently.

The Governor of the Littoral Region, Ivaha Diboua, who also happens to be the President of the Regional steering committee for 2019 AFCON projects, has expressed satisfaction with the level of work at the Japoma sport complex scheduled to host the tourney.

He said he was pessimistic on his first visit to construction site but is now reassured the construction company will deliver the work on time. He was also happy with the fact that the construction company was using quality material for the project and recruiting more Cameroonians to work with them to the tune of 800 Cameroonians to about 400 Turks. According to the Project Director, Zeki Bozkurt, 10 per cent of the work has been done generally and 17 per cent on the stadium proper.

He disclosed that the concrete work will be complete by March and that the main stadium and the two training stadiums will be completed by October 28th, 2018. In order to meet up with the delay for the delivery of the project, he said they are going to increase man power and machinery as well as work round the clock without observing weekends and public holidays.

Commenting on the other structures in Douala to host the tournament, the Governor said the contract has been awarded to a Canadian company and that the company will begin work in January 2018 on the Omnisport, Bonamoussadi and Mbappe Lepe stadiums which will serve as training grounds for the Douala-based teams.

Members of the steering committee expressed concerns about the access ways to the stadium and why 75 per cent of the material for roofing is being done in Turkey and only 25 per cent in Cameroon. The Project Director said the reason for making the pre cast roof and tribunes in Turkey is because it is made from special material which cannot be produced in Cameroon within the three months

