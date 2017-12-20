President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has broken grounds for the construction of a new and modern Redemption Hospital and dedicated the newly constructed National Drug Service Warehouse in Kpelleh Town - Upper Caldwell outside Monrovia and an Isolation Unit at the existing Redemption Hospital facility on Bushrod Island.

The Liberia leader called on her compatriots to say a 'little bit of kind words to someone' during this festive Christmas Season. She furthered Liberians should use the Christmas Season to share with each other, especially those in dire need. She challenged citizens to use this period for reflection and reconciliation between each other across Liberia. She added: "If someone has done something to you, use this season to reconcile with that person," President Sirleaf noted.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 in Kpelle Town, Upper Caldwell and New Kru Town, Bushrod Island when dedicated the National Drug Service Warehouse, Isolation Unit and broke grounds breaking for the construction of a modern Redemption Hospital.

Responding to skeptics' curiosity, as to why at such time; with just few weeks to her administration - she noted that her outgoing leadership would be holding successive governments accountable and responsible to finish projects that are not yet completed. She cautioned whoever the successor to complete critical projects under their administrations in a service to the Liberian people following the run-off election. She called the next administration to responsibly take very good care of the things happening on the watch of this leadership.

President Sirleaf said throughout her 12 years tenure, as she travelled around the country; one of the things that medical workers have always complained about was the issue of lack of drugs at the various medical centers. President Sirleaf said these concerns have always been raised by nurses, doctors and physician assistants, including ordinary citizens who are expected to benefit from the Health Centers themselves.

She commended Liberia's partners who have been involved with the construction of the National Drug Service Warehouse - named and styled the "Central Medical Store" for putting their hands on desk, which resulted in the completion of the facility. She praised authorities of the Ministry of Heath, Minister, Bernice Dahn, Senator Peter Coleman, Chairperson on Health at the Liberian Senate and others for the achievements in carrying out the construction of the facility. She said the maintenance of these facilities will be one of the major tasks of maintaining the facility.

Making remarks at the ceremony, World Bank Country Manager, Larisa Leshchenko, said the World Bank Group was happy to continue to support Liberia's health needs, especially so, during this festive season.

Also making remarks, Dr. Bernice Dahn, Minister of Health said the total cost of the project is put at $5 million, with the Government of Liberia providing $1.2 million United States Dollars. She said the Government of Liberia was also instrumental in acquiring the land on which the facility is constructed. Minister Dahn used the occasion to commend President Sirleaf and all of Liberia's partners including the United States of America, World Bank, among others in helping to support the healthcare delivery system of the country.

At the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the new Redemption Hospital in Kpelle Town - Upper Caldwell - Dr. Dahn said the new hospital will serve as regional referral hospital for Bomi, Gbapolu, and Cape Mount counties. She said Phase 1 of the "New Redemption Hospital will comprise of 155 in-patient beds with focus on pediatrics care and women health care services. Minister Dahn said Phase 2 will comprise of 159 in-patient beds and will include additional specialized services. The New Redemption Hospital will help the Ministry of Health to deliver comprehensive services to the growing population and avert future epidemics.

Meanwhile, during the dedication of another health facility in New Kru Town, Minister Dahn said since the Ebola crisis has ended, Liberia's health sector was now making significant progress. In post-Ebola Liberia, Minister Dahn said she has seen almost all of the ETUs shut down in the country. She said Liberia's focus now is to build a resilient health system. As part of that, Minister Dahn said is building of capacity instead of just responding to EVD, but other emerging public health centers. She said the building of a permanent isolation facility to promptly respond to EVD and other severe infections has become a priority for the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia. The new SITU at the Redemption Hospital is just one of several facilities that are being built around the country.

For her part, World Bank Country Manager, Larisa Leshchenko said the World Bank was very happy and honored to be able to support such important and critical foundation of the Liberian health system. We will work with you to ensure that a quality service is delivered at the facility. The New Hospital, she said will serve as a regional referral hospital for Montserrado, Margibi, Bomi, Cape Mount and Gbapolu Counties respectively.

Also making remarks - was the Acting Commissioner of Caldwell who commended President Sirleaf and entourage at the ceremony for her development initiatives, including roads, schools, and now ground breaking for the construction of the New Redemption Hospital, which he referred to as a "Blessing for the Township," he said. He pledged the Township's support to the project from foundation level to completion.

In separate remarks, USAID Mission Director, Anthony Chan and Madam Seblee Abebe, Global Fund Portfolio, Manager said the dedication of the Central Medical Store is a critical step in improving the health sector while commending all partners for emphasis placed on the sector. They both pledged their institutions' continued support to Liberia's health sector among others - stressing: "Effective accountability system is important, which according to them is critical for the health sector."