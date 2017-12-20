Tanzania: Shilling Strengthens Against Greenback

The shilling gained ground against the dollar this week, market data shows.

The Bank of Tanzania traded the local currency at Sh2245 on November 17, 2017 but it gained to Sh2241.76 as of December 18, this year.

Similarly, in the interbank exchange market, the local currency gained from Sh2245.47 on November 17, 2017 to Sh2242 on December 18, 2017.

Analysts are of the view that the appreciation of the local currency was a result of increased dollar inflows from exports, mainly cashew nuts as well as abolition of the use of dollars of payments for local goods and services.

"We are aware that President John Magufuli has been denouncing the use of foreign currencies in domestic transactions to stabilise the shilling and this is also helping to bring new life in the local currency," said the managing director of the People's Bank of Zanzibar, Mr Musa Juma.

He said that demand for dollar and other foreign currencies decreased in the local market as many producers and service providers who were demanding payments in foreign currency were no longer doing so.

On the other hand, comparing with the same period the previous year, the shilling value depreciated as it was sold at Sh2180.86 in December 2016 before falling to Sh2241.76 on December 18, 2017.