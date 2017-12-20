20 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Shilling Strengthens Against Greenback

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Halili Letea

The shilling gained ground against the dollar this week, market data shows.

The Bank of Tanzania traded the local currency at Sh2245 on November 17, 2017 but it gained to Sh2241.76 as of December 18, this year.

Similarly, in the interbank exchange market, the local currency gained from Sh2245.47 on November 17, 2017 to Sh2242 on December 18, 2017.

Analysts are of the view that the appreciation of the local currency was a result of increased dollar inflows from exports, mainly cashew nuts as well as abolition of the use of dollars of payments for local goods and services.

"We are aware that President John Magufuli has been denouncing the use of foreign currencies in domestic transactions to stabilise the shilling and this is also helping to bring new life in the local currency," said the managing director of the People's Bank of Zanzibar, Mr Musa Juma.

He said that demand for dollar and other foreign currencies decreased in the local market as many producers and service providers who were demanding payments in foreign currency were no longer doing so.

On the other hand, comparing with the same period the previous year, the shilling value depreciated as it was sold at Sh2180.86 in December 2016 before falling to Sh2241.76 on December 18, 2017.

Tanzania

Mwingira in Court Over Adultery Charges

PROPHET Joseph Mwingira yesterday spilt beans at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam, refuting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.