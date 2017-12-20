Nigeria: Lagos Water Corporation Begins Mass Disconnection of Defaulting Customers

The Lagos Water Corporation said it is set to commence mass disconnection exercise of bills defaulters in Lagos State, particularly at Oworonshoki area of the state.

This was made known in a statement released by the Managing Director of the corporation, Muminu Badmus, on Tuesday.

Mr. Badmus, an engineer, said the corporation has commenced serving disconnection notices to defaulters in the state as a last warning before embarking on disconnection exercise.

The LWC boss restated that "the state government is committed to provision of uninterrupted potable water to the residents of Lagos and wants the public to support the government's efforts by paying their water bills as at when due, for effective service delivery."

He urged the public to clear their bills to avoid being disconnected, as the corporation has increased water supply in the state so that Lagosians can celebrate the Christmas and New Year with abundant supply of potable Water.

Mr. Badmus also enjoined residents to conserve and use water wisely during the Yuletide period and after.