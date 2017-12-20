19 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Over 84,000 Foreigners Live in Morocco, HCP

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — The number of foreigners residing in Morocco reached in 2014 a total of 84,001 inhabitants, that is a proportion of 0.25% of the total Moroccan population, said the High Commission for Planning (HCP) in a note.

The foreign population in Morocco posted an increase of 32,566 foreigners compared to 2004, that is an overall growth rate of 63.3%, according to this note issued on the occasion of the international migrants day.

According to HCP, 95.2% of the foreign population is established in urban areas (79,988 foreigners) against 4.8% (4,013 foreigners) in rural areas, with a slight domination of the male sex (47,484 men against 36,517 women).

The foreign population is relatively older than the Moroccan one. 17.8% are under 15 versus 28.2% for the Moroccan population, 66.5% between 15 and 59, compared to 62.4% and 15.7% are aged 60 and over, compared to 9.4%.

A proportion of 40% (33,615) of foreigners are Europeans, 41.6% (34,966) are Africans, 31,9% (11,142) are from the Maghreb, 15,2% (12,771) are from Asia and 3,2% (2,649) come from other continents, the same source said.

Morocco

Morocco's Membership of Ecowas Injurious to Nigeria's Economy - OPS Warns

The Organised Private Sector (OPS) Nigeria OPS, yesterday warned the federal government against granting of ECOWAS… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.