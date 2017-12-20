19 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Several Soldiers Injured in a Bomb Blast On Puntland Troops

A roadside bomb hit military vehicle carrying Puntland soldiers in Galgala village of Bari region, inflicting casualties on soldiers, security sources said.

Radio Shabelle's correspondent in Bosaso says a number of soldiers were injured after military convoy from Bosaso to Galgala was struck by a land mine planted on the roadside.

Al-Shabaab armed group has claimed the responsibility for Sunday's blast, according to a statement posted on its affiliated websites.

The IED attack was the latest in series of bombings against Puntland troops in the region over the past few years.

