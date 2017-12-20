19 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Govt Continues Newspaper Confiscation, Detains Chief Editor

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The print-run of El Watan daily newspaper was confiscated on Monday morning and its editor-in-chief detained by the Sudanese national intelligence service (NISS).

Members of the security apparatus confiscated the newspapers from the printing press without giving an explanation. They also detained El Watan editor-in-chief Yousif Siraj early in the morning.

Editorial director Abdelwahab Musa told Radio Dabanga yesterday that Siraj had not yet been released.

Journalists of El Watan said that the confiscation probably came against the backdrop of the newspaper's reports on the rise of food prices in the country. The newspaper allocated an entire page to people's livelihood and the increase of prices on a daily basis.

The Sudanese Journalists' Network released a press statement about the most recent confiscation of a critical Sudanese newspaper. The network said that the event, including the detention of the editor-in-chief, is part of a more dangerous situation in Sudan in which journalists are being targeted, "and no media or person will be excluded".

On 5 December, the NISS announced an end to its eight-day campaign of newspaper confiscations which caused extensive financial losses to the Khartoum newspaper industry. El Watan print-runs were seized on at least three days that week. The Sudanese Journalists' Network called a one-day strike to protest the campaign.

In previous weeks, newsrooms and journalists in Sudan spoke out against draft amendments to the 2009 Press Act which may further restrict press freedom. So far, draft amendments have remained confidential. But according to a publication of the draft by El Tayyar, amendments include limitations on the electronic press' freedom and these are similar to the restrictions already imposed on the traditional press.

Sudan

Bakri Heads to Eritrea

The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister , Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih , left Wednesday to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.