After suspending its share trading at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) on November 20 this year for shareholding re-organisation, Kenya Airways returned to the market on Monday with a bang.

The company's share price jumped by 225 per cent to a closing price of Sh390 on Monday, higher than Sh120 recorded on November 20 this year.

This is a record price to have been attained by the company since it cross-listed its shares on the DSE.

The price rise is however a result of consolidation of the company shares from four shares to one.

Last month, the management of Kenya Airways requested to close the register and suspend trading at stock markets for a period of two weeks. The suspension facilitated the share split and simultaneous consolidation of the Kenya Airways Plc shares as part of the firm's capital restructuring transaction.

Following the restructure, the government's stake has increased to 48.9 per cent from 29.8 per cent while KQ Lenders Co - the special purpose vehicle formed by 10 banks - controls a 38.1 per cent stake.

KLM Royal Dutch Airline's stake now stands at 7.8 per cent, KQ's Employee Share Ownership Scheme (ESOP) now owns 2.4 per cent and other shareholders own 2.8 per cent.

On its comeback at the Nairobi Stock Exchange late last month, Kenya Airways share price shot up by more than 130 per cent to close at Ksh12.50, from its last closing price of Ksh5.30 before the suspension.

Kenya Airways chief executive officer Sebastian Mikosz is on record as having been quoted saying the relisting of the firms' shares demonstrates another step towards securing the airlines growth that will be anchored by operational efficiency and financial sustainability.

"The restructuring makes us competitive and sets us on a path of profitability with a healthy liquidity. We appreciate all the work that went into ensuring we continue to turn around this airline and secure its future," he said.

The firm posted a Ksh3.8 billion net loss for the six months to September, a 20.5 percent reduction of their losses same period last year of Ksh4.78 billion.