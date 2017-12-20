Morocco, Vietnam Have Common Assets to Further Cooperation Relations, Speaker of Lower House

Hanoi — Morocco and Vietnam have common assets likely to further develop cooperation relations, said, Tuesday in Hanoi, Speaker of the House of Representatives Habib El Malki.

During his meeting with secretary general of Vietnam's communist party Nguyen Phu Trong, El Malki underlined that the two countries have a shared memory and practice an insightful pragmatism, adding that they also defend the values of the UN system.

After recalling the contribution of Morocco to the liberation of Vietnam, El Malki, who is on a visit to Hanoi, said that Morocco attaches great importance to the multiform cooperation with Vietnam which is developing in all areas, mainly at the economic level.

The Moroccan official noted that the two countries can undertake joint projects in Africa and South-East Asia, saying that Morocco, which has expertise in several fields such as banking, phosphates and renewable energy, is willing to share its experience with Vietnam in these areas.

The Secretary-General of the Communist Party affirmed that Morocco is a very important friendly country in Africa, praising the achievements made in Morocco which have ensured stability in an unstable regional context.