19 December 2017

PR Newswire (New York)

South Sudan: Humanitarian Coordinator Gravely Concerned Over Six Missing Aid Workers in South Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Juba, South Sudan — The Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou has expressed grave concern over six aid workers who went missing on Sunday, 17 December 2017, on the road between Wau and Raja in South Sudan's Western Bahr el Ghazal region.

The six aid workers, including one international and five national staff, working for two international and one national aid organisations, were travelling on Raja-Wau road when they went missing. There were reports of armed clashes at the time of the incident. The aid agencies were implementing food security, livelihoods, health, and nutrition interventions in a region with some of the highest malnutrition rates in South Sudan.

The Humanitarian Coordinator calls for the swift and safe return of the missing aid workers. He also reiterates the requirement on all parties to respect the neutrality of on-going humanitarian operations and facilitate safe and unhindered access for humanitarian workers providing life-saving aid to vulnerable people throughout the country.

SOURCE Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in South Sudan

South Sudan

Warring Parties May Sign Cease-fire Friday

Members of South Sudan's many warring factions are gathered at a forum in the hope of working out a cease-fire as soon… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.