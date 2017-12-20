South Sudan: Humanitarian Coordinator Gravely Concerned Over Six Missing Aid Workers in South Sudan

press release

Juba, South Sudan — The Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou has expressed grave concern over six aid workers who went missing on Sunday, 17 December 2017, on the road between Wau and Raja in South Sudan's Western Bahr el Ghazal region.

The six aid workers, including one international and five national staff, working for two international and one national aid organisations, were travelling on Raja-Wau road when they went missing. There were reports of armed clashes at the time of the incident. The aid agencies were implementing food security, livelihoods, health, and nutrition interventions in a region with some of the highest malnutrition rates in South Sudan.

The Humanitarian Coordinator calls for the swift and safe return of the missing aid workers. He also reiterates the requirement on all parties to respect the neutrality of on-going humanitarian operations and facilitate safe and unhindered access for humanitarian workers providing life-saving aid to vulnerable people throughout the country.

SOURCE Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in South Sudan