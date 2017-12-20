20 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Hippo Teeth Give Driver Maximum 20 Years Imprisonment

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday sentenced a driver, Emmanuel Richard (30), to 20 years imprisonment and to pay 32m/- fine for being in unlawful possession of five hippo teeth, which are government trophies without having a permit.

Senior Resident Magistrate Godfrey Muhini convicted the driver, who is a resident of Mkuranga, of the offence after being satisfied by the evidence produced by five prosecution witnesses. He ruled that the prosecution, through the witnesses, sufficiently proved the charge beyond reasonable doubts.

The law under which Richard was charged with, allows the court to direct the accused person, upon conviction, to either pay a fine, which is ten times the market value of the government trophies seized or go for jail term as specified by the law or both.

Having considered the gravity of the offence committed, the magistrate sentenced the convict to serve both the sentence and pay the fine in question after completing the jail term. Such sentence, as requested by the prosecution, would deter others from committing similar crimes.

It was alleged by the prosecution, led by State Attorney Elia Athanas, that the accused person committed the offence on September 12, last year, at Machinga Complex area in Ilala District in the city of Dar es Salaam.

The prosecution told the court that on the material day, the accused was found in possession of five hippo teeth, which are government trophies, valued at 1,500 US dollars, which is equivalent to 3,277,500/-, the property of the United Republic of Tanzania.

According to the prosecution, Richard was in possession of such government trophies, without having any permit from the Director of Wildlife Department. Before being sentenced, the prosecution told the court that though they have no criminal records of the convict, they prayed for a stiff sentence to be meted out in order to serve as a lesson not only to him, but also to other people who would be tempted to commit the same or similar offences.

Tanzania

We're Investigating Disappearance of MCL Journalist - Tanzania Police

Police are still investigating the disappearance of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) journalist Azory Gwanda. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.