Tanzania: Hippo Teeth Give Driver Maximum 20 Years Imprisonment

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday sentenced a driver, Emmanuel Richard (30), to 20 years imprisonment and to pay 32m/- fine for being in unlawful possession of five hippo teeth, which are government trophies without having a permit.

Senior Resident Magistrate Godfrey Muhini convicted the driver, who is a resident of Mkuranga, of the offence after being satisfied by the evidence produced by five prosecution witnesses. He ruled that the prosecution, through the witnesses, sufficiently proved the charge beyond reasonable doubts.

The law under which Richard was charged with, allows the court to direct the accused person, upon conviction, to either pay a fine, which is ten times the market value of the government trophies seized or go for jail term as specified by the law or both.

Having considered the gravity of the offence committed, the magistrate sentenced the convict to serve both the sentence and pay the fine in question after completing the jail term. Such sentence, as requested by the prosecution, would deter others from committing similar crimes.

It was alleged by the prosecution, led by State Attorney Elia Athanas, that the accused person committed the offence on September 12, last year, at Machinga Complex area in Ilala District in the city of Dar es Salaam.

The prosecution told the court that on the material day, the accused was found in possession of five hippo teeth, which are government trophies, valued at 1,500 US dollars, which is equivalent to 3,277,500/-, the property of the United Republic of Tanzania.

According to the prosecution, Richard was in possession of such government trophies, without having any permit from the Director of Wildlife Department. Before being sentenced, the prosecution told the court that though they have no criminal records of the convict, they prayed for a stiff sentence to be meted out in order to serve as a lesson not only to him, but also to other people who would be tempted to commit the same or similar offences.