19 December 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: CAF President Received By Ivorian Head of State

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of Confederation Africaine de Football, Mr. Ahmad, was received in audience today, December 19, 2017 by the President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Mr. Alassane Ouattara, at the state house.

In the statement made at the end of the audience, CAF president first thanked the Head of State for the invitation which, according to him, fall within with his project for the development of African football. In his opinion, football on the continent cannot be developed without the "direct" involvement of Governments. That is why he is in Abidjan to "strengthen" the relationship between the State of Côte d'Ivoire and CAF.

He added that after his election as CAF president last March, it was his duty to come and do his "civilities" to President Alassane Ouattara, and especially "reassure" the Head of State and the Press in particular, that the African Cup of Nations in 2021 will be organized in Côte d'Ivoire.

Indeed, for Mr. Ahmad, it never occurred to him or the members of CAF, the idea of withdrawing the organization of this competition to the country.

On the contrary, he said, CAF intends to "accompany" the country for the success of this event.

In this regard, he thanked President Alassane Ouattara for having set up this year the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of AFCON 2021. That shows the commitment and willingness of the state of Côte d'Ivoire to make every effort for the event to be a success.

The CAF President was accompanied during the audience by CAF 1st Vice-President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The Ivorian Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr. François Amichia; the President of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF), Mr. Sidy DIALLO; and the President AFCON 2021 LOC, Mr. Lambert Feh KESSE, also took part to the audience.

Africa

ANC Elective Conference is Very Un-African

The just-ended elections of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC), were probably the most closely… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.