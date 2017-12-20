Africa: CAF President Received By Ivorian Head of State

The President of Confederation Africaine de Football, Mr. Ahmad, was received in audience today, December 19, 2017 by the President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Mr. Alassane Ouattara, at the state house.

In the statement made at the end of the audience, CAF president first thanked the Head of State for the invitation which, according to him, fall within with his project for the development of African football. In his opinion, football on the continent cannot be developed without the "direct" involvement of Governments. That is why he is in Abidjan to "strengthen" the relationship between the State of Côte d'Ivoire and CAF.

He added that after his election as CAF president last March, it was his duty to come and do his "civilities" to President Alassane Ouattara, and especially "reassure" the Head of State and the Press in particular, that the African Cup of Nations in 2021 will be organized in Côte d'Ivoire.

Indeed, for Mr. Ahmad, it never occurred to him or the members of CAF, the idea of withdrawing the organization of this competition to the country.

On the contrary, he said, CAF intends to "accompany" the country for the success of this event.

In this regard, he thanked President Alassane Ouattara for having set up this year the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of AFCON 2021. That shows the commitment and willingness of the state of Côte d'Ivoire to make every effort for the event to be a success.

The CAF President was accompanied during the audience by CAF 1st Vice-President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The Ivorian Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr. François Amichia; the President of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF), Mr. Sidy DIALLO; and the President AFCON 2021 LOC, Mr. Lambert Feh KESSE, also took part to the audience.