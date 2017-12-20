19 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: South West State's Administration Dismisses High Court Judge

Former South West State high court judge Sheikh Ahmed Abdullahi Fanah

The judicial service commission of the South West State in Somalia has dismissed the region's high court judge Sheikh Ahmed Abdullahi Fanah for being uncooperative with the administration.

A dismissal letter dated 18th December 2017 from the judicial body was signed by the state's president Sharif Hassan Sheikh.

South West State spokesman Mr Nurudin Yussuf read a press release from the president's office that confirms the dismissal.

