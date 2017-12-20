Liberia: Nimba Tops Revenue Collection for Quarter 1 of 2017/2018

Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba has applauded Nimba County Taxpayers for contributing the highest to the revenue collection from the counties for the first Quarter of 2017/2018.

A total of US$1.8m was collected from rural and customs business offices across the 15 counties from July 1 to September 30, of which collection from Nimba County alone contributed a total of US$482.8k or 27% of gross receipts from the counties.

Of the amount contributed by Nimba, US$378k or 78.3% came from Customs ports, with Loguatuo and Ganta ports bringing in US$231k and US$147k respectively.

The LRA Commissioner General also commended Maryland County for bringing in the second highest of US$288.4K from the Harper Tax Business Office.

Under the Customs component, Maryland contributed US$37,000, increasing its total contribution to US$325,395 or 18% of the total collection.

Nimba and Maryland are followed by Grand Cape Mount and Margibi Counties, contributing US$240,238 and US$230,049 respectively. Bong and Grand Bassa each contributed 8%, with US$152,370 and US$150,430 respectively. Lofa County sits in the 7th position with a total revenue collection in the County of US$96,336 or 5%.

In a thank you message to taxpayers, the CG appreciated all taxpayers who paid their fair share of taxes due during the first quarter of fiscal year 2017/18.

"The tax payments you contribute to the revenue pot enable Government to meet its basic responsibilities to the people of Liberia," CG Tamba noted, indicating that if Liberia is to develop, appropriate investments in domestic resource mobilization and the funding thereof must be prioritized.

The LRA Commissioner General said that there is much more that can be collected and that the LRA is working hard at strengthening its systems and processes to facilitate the collection of the much needed revenue for the people of Liberia for the national good of all of us.