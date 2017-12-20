19 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: President Barrow Travels to the People's Republic of China On a State Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

State House — His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, will travel to the People's Republic of China on a state visit with effect from Tuesday, 19 December 2017, at the invitation of the Chinese President, His Excellency, Xi Jinping.

President Barrow will hold bilateral talks and meetings with the Chinese head of Government, His Excellency, Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council and H.E, Zhang Dejiang, the Chair of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the Chinese legislature.

During his visit, President Barrow will also visit several development projects and industries in Beijing and several Chinese provinces. This would accord him the opportunity to promote The Gambia and its investment opportunities as well as strengthen the bilateral cooperation between The Gambia and The People's Republic of China. The Gambian leader will also have the opportunity to meet and interact with the Gambian community in China.

The Chinese government will also host a state banquet in honour of President Barrow. The President, accompanied by a high powered delegation will depart Banjul International Airporttomorrow, Tuesday, 19 December 2017 at 8:30 AM. Those invited to see him off are requested to be at the airport half an hour before departure for the usual ceremonies.

Gambia

President to Visit China

Gambian President Adama Barrow will pay a state visit to China from Wednesday to next Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.