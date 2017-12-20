Kenya: Fred Matiang'i to Release 2017 KCSE Exam Results in Nairobi

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi is set to release the 2017 Form Four exam results from 12pm.

The ministry on Wednesday said Dr Matiangi would release outcome of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) tests at the Nairobi School.

UHURU

The release comes hours after Dr Matiang'i and his team briefed President Kenyatta on the results.

The CS told the president that the results are showing a normal curve.

President Kenyatta directed Dr Matiang'i and Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) Chairman George Magoha to institutionalise education reforms so that the gains made in the last few years are maintained.

Mr Kenyatta also asked the Teachers Service Commission to reward principals, schools and subject teachers who excelled to encourage high performance.

But similarly, President Kenyatta said teachers caught cheating should be punished severely to serve as an example to others.

He also directed Dr Matiangi to work with Attorney-General Githu Muigai to make presentations to Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko so that cases of cheating involving more than 700 teachers countrywide are expedited.

615,000 CANDIDATES

As part of the president's Big Four growth agenda, Mr Kenyatta directed Dr Matiangi to work with the Health ministry to enroll all 3 million secondary school students into the NHIF programme from January 2018.

Present were TSC Chief Executive Nancy Macharia, Prof Magoha, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang.

A total of 615,773 candidates registered for the tests that were done in 9,350 centres between November 6 and 29.

The exams were marked from December 7, which means the work was done in a record time of about 11 days.

Previously, the examination used to be marked for at least 20 days.

This year's cohort sat for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 2013 and joined Form One in 2014.

The examinations, like last year, was done under tough guidelines.

CHEATING

Last year, only 141 candidates scored an A, 4,645 candidates scored grade A-, 10,975 attained B+ while 17,216 scored B plain.

A total of 55,952 candidates scored B- and C+ in last year's results.

Overall, only 88,929 candidates attained the university entry grade of C+ and above compared to 169,492 the previous year.

During this year's examination, three students were kicked out of examination centres for cheating.

About five teachers were involved in irregularities and are facing disciplinary action.

Additional report by Harry Misiko and PSCU.