Tanzania: Join Centre to Fast Track Success, Youth Advised

YOUNGSTERS in the Isles have been advised to capitalize on the Zanzibar Technology and Business Incubator centre as an opening for laying solid foundations for success in life.

The call was made by the Deputy Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Empowerment, Elderly, Youth, Women, and Children, Ms Maua Makame Rajab, when presiding over the launching of a business idea generation competition for 2017.

Ms Maua said the many young people engaged in a myriad of economic activities in various parts of the country would horn their business skills immensely if they joined the centre. "Young entrepreneurs should join this centre in order to improve their business plans and grow economically so that they employ themselves and fellow youth," Ms Maua said.

Eighteen individuals in all participated in this year's idea general competition, 12 of whom succeeded to be enrolled in the incubation program, and eight entered the final stage of the competition. Four preliminary winners were awarded certificates and other prizes alongside sponsors of the competition.

Miss Maua commended winners of the competition and urged them to implement their ideas effectively during a three month incubation program at the centre. She reiterated that the government was committed to enhance an entrepreneurship culture and capabilities amongst the people of Zanzibar, especially the youth, who may have qualifications but are let down by a shortage of job opportunities. As part of government's measurers to achieve that goal, the ministry initiated the Zanzibar Technology and Business Incubator program in 2015.

The program focuses on encouraging the women and youth of Zanzibar to launch their own businesses, and also targets aspiring individuals by giving them tools and knowledge that would help convert them into successful entrepreneurs.

The participants learn core elements of business planning at an accelerated pace and have access to a multitude of office and production facilities, allowing their businesses to develop into successful well-structured and fully productive enterprises.

First placed winner, Amani Mrisho from the Institute of Financial Administration, who came up with the idea of producing a cartoon video portraying Zanzibar culture, was awarded a laptop and other working tools.