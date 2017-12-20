20 December 2017

Zimbabwe: Number of Virgin Voters Up 49 Percent, Says Youth Group

By Staff Reporter

THE number of first time registered voters between the ages 18 to 30 years has increased by almost 40 percent, a youth organisation said Tuesday.

Some 1.3 million young voters had registered in Harare alone at the end of Phase 3 of the ongoing Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise.

Peter Kurambiswa, the Executive Director of the Unemployed Mobile Youths Foundation (UMYF) told NewZimbabwe.com that their Virgin Voter Campaign, which started at the beginning of the BVR exercise in October this year had generated interest among youths to register as voters.

"In Phases 1 to 3, we managed to register 1.3 million youths, representing 65 percent of the total eligible youths. In 2013, only 25 percent of youths registered to vote. This time our campaign has helped," he said.

The Virgin Voter Campaign had also spread to other areas such as Masvingo, Mashonaland Central, Bulawayo and Manicaland but the figures from those areas were not immediately available.

Kurambiswa however, noted that most youths in rural areas were facing challenges as they did not have identification documents and were being asked by the registrar to go to their original birth places to get the IDs.

The Registrar General 's office was also reportedly failing to meet the demand for new IDs as it did not have enough resources.

"We also realised that the registrar was turning away almost 700 people who turned up at Makombe on a daily basis. More than 800 people would turn up every day but the office would just serve 100, some of who were also turned away," said Kurambiswa.

His organisation is confident that, at the end of the registration exercise, they would have met their target to register at least 94 percent of all eligible young voters as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was cooperating with their voter educators.

"Chances are very high that we will meet our target a we are also engaging the Registrar General on the issue of IDs and ZEC has also been very cooperative, so I think we will achieve our target, he said.

Voter apathy has affected the country's youth population in the past, with only a small proportion of them registering to and going to vote in the past elections which were contested.

