Tanzania: Mwingira in Court Over Adultery Charges

PROPHET Joseph Mwingira yesterday spilt beans at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam, refuting claims of committing adultery with one of his church members, Dr Phillis Nyimbi, the former wife of an American doctor, William Morris.

Prophet Mwingira, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Efata Ministry, expressed his shock before Senior Resident Magistrate Godfrey Muhini for being linked with such an act which he termed as outrageous being a "Man of God."

The American Doctor has filed a law suit, demanding, among others, payments of 7.5bn/- from both Mr Mwingira and Dr Nyimbi for adultery. In his defence testimony, however, Prophet Mwingira denied to have any conjugal relationship with Dr Nyimbi or fathering a male child with her.

Led by his advocate Peter Swai, Prophet Mwingira told the court that he learnt about the allegations through the media and when his lawyer presented before him some documents relating to the suit, but he disassociated himself from having adulterous relationship with Dr Nyimbi, resulting into the birth of the child.

"I have not even seen the child. No one has brought him to me. But if they bring him to me, I will look after him. A child is a gift from God," he testified. He also refuted allegations of attending Nyimbi's family meeting where it was resolved that he was the father of the child in question.

During his examinationin- chief, Prophet Mwingira admitted to have known both Dr Nyimbi and Dr Morris, since they were members of his ministry and that he had at some point in time assisted them with a loan of about 16m/- to enable them buy some items at an auction conducted at the port. He further disclosed that he and Dr Nyimbi hail from one village in Nyasa District and that they are family friends.

However, Prophet Mwingira denied to have received or resolved any matrimonial dispute between neither the two nor having discussed any conflict over who is the father of the child. When cross-examined by advocate Respicius Ishengoma, for the American doctor, as plaintiff in the suit, Prophet Mwingira denied the claims that he had invited Dr Nyimbi at Millennium Tower Hotel, where he is alleged to have raped and impregnated her.

The advocate pressed further to have Prophet Mwingira, undergo the Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test to clear the air over the allegations, but as a "Man of God," he was simple in his answer, "I cannot do things of which I am less concerned."

He concluded his testimony by saying, "The mother of the child knows who his father is. Go and ask her. My service is for God and not to clear myself through DNA tests. The court will decide whether I am involved or not."

In the main suit, it is alleged that on December 28, 2001, Dr Morris contracted a Christian marriage with Dr Nyimbi at St Albans Anglican Church, Upanga in the city. The plaint of the suit shows that Prophet Mwingira and Dr Nyimbi allegedly entered into an affair at unknown date, despite the fact that the latter was the lawful wife of Dr Morris, the plaintiff. It is alleged further that when the plaintiff enquired on the issue, his wife claimed to have been raped by Prophet Mwingira.

Such an act, it is stated, did not only result into pregnancy, but also other serious medical complications. In the course of the said alleged love affair between Prophet Mwingira and Dr Nyimbi, the duo managed to get a child who is nine years old now and a series of medical complications on the wife.

It is claimed further that the plaintiff complained to the Coast Regional Police in Kibaha to investigate the matter and the police later informed her that such an act was adultery or defamation which did not fall under the criminal category and was advised to pursue a civil case.

"The act of the second defendant (Dr Nyimbi) having a love affair with the first defendant (Prophet Mwingira) is betrayal to a valid marriage between the plaintiff and the second defendant and the same has frustrated all the plaintiff's future plans to the extent of losing the urge of continuing to live," the plaint reads.

It is alleged that the acts of the two has also ashamed and or defamed and lowered the reputation of the plaintiff not only in Tanzania but also in the world. The act has allegedly not only ruined the plaintiff's social life but also affected him psychologically and economically.