Sudan: Bili Underlined the Need to Incentivize All Efforts for Achieving Development

Khartoum — The Minister for Social Development, Dr Amal Al Bakri Al Bili, on Tuesday underlined the need to concert all efforts among the elements of the her ministry in order to increase production, raise productivity and achieve the desired development

The Minister told a celebration marking the declaration of the Sudan Impendence from within the parliament, which was attended by officials and leaders of the ministry that efforts have to be spurred for achieving development which is the true meaning of independence.

The staffers who attended the celebration on Tuesday have expressed their hope that the country would witness more stability and security and that the country would enjoy both.