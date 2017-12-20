Namibia: Esau Says Pilchard Moratorium Long Overdue

FISHERIES and marine resources minister Bernhard Esau said the moratorium on pilchard should have been imposed long ago.

"I wanted to impose a moratorium some years back but the advisory council said we first need to find out if the pilchards are really gone or not," he told The Namibian.

The Marine Resources Advisory Council is a statutory body that advises the minister on issues pertaining to marine resources sustainability and exploitation.

Esau explained that the reason why a moratorium was stayed then was first to ensure what the status quo of pilchard, and reason for it, was.

"I was fine with imposing a moratorium but scientists said no, I must first give them an opportunity to do a pilchard survey," he said, adding he at least cut a three-year-roll-over total allowable catch for pilchard from 35 000 tonnes a few years back to 14 000 tonnes of which 4 000 tonnes went for pilchard stock research.

He said the yield of rightholders and scientists' findings showed the pilchards were disappearing.

"I don't know if they went into deeper waters or wherever but we will still monitor the situation and a moratorium will stay in place until such time that the pilchards recover," he said, adding he never intended to go ahead with allocating quotas because he was careful at protecting the resource.

He said besides historical overexploitation by the South African government before Namibia's independence, scientists also suspected depletion due to Namibia's seal populations, which competes for the resource, to have impacted the pilchard biomass.

He said other factors such as pollution are also being investigated, adding that it may be an accumulation of factors that impact the resource.

"At the last evaluation, the scientists agreed that natural mortality for certain, as well as climate change, are affecting the pilchard population, so my mind was ready for a moratorium," he said, arguing that he never decided to go against his advisory council.

Esau expressed trust in the advisory council, regardless of whether they did not agree with his intention to impose a moratorium some time ago, stating that he would stick to their advice.

"I cannot say they gave the wrong advice then. They carried out the survey and my opinion is not outside their advice. I accept their findings. I have given them my trust and I am acting on their advice. It is a trust relationship, otherwise one of us must go," he said.

"They are scientists and are experts in marine biology. I am not a marine scientist - I am a commoner like you."

He said his ministry was consulting companies affected by the moratorium to find ways to maintain business and employment while the moratorium is in place.

"It is a very difficult situation. If a resource is depleted, how can one compensate? Legally, the rightholders for small pelagic were given rights to exploit the pilchard but if the resource has gone down, what compensation can one give?" Esau asked.

He said part of the consultations include encouraging the right holders to talk to horse mackerel companies, and so participate in some sort of value addition.

Last week the chairman of the Confederation of Namibian Fishing Associations, Matti Amukwa, and president of the Namibia Seamen and Allied Workers' Union, Paulus Hango told media that the only hope for saving jobs in the pilchard industry was by allocating horse mackerel quotas to United Fishing Enterprises and Etosha Fishing, who own fishing rights for pilchard.

Amukwa and Hango also suggested the fisheries ministry arranges with other horse mackerel right holders, for their catches to be processed at United and Etosha Fishing.

Chairman of the Pelagic Fishing Association and managing director of Etosha Fishing Corporation, Pieter Greeff also told media last week that the company will continue to import fish from Morocco and that there would be no job losses next year.

He, however, admitted that there will be no profit as the company will only be paying salaries and other operational costs to stay afloat while monitoring the situation.

Last Tuesday information minister, Tjekero Tweya announced that Namibia will not harvest pilchard for the next three years, due to climate change.

Tweya said the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for pilchard was set at zero metric tonnes for the years 2018-2020, in order to allow the species to recover.

He added that the decision to suspend the pilchard catch was taken based on "scientific advice" from the scientific advisory council, that climate change caused the species to move away from Namibian waters.