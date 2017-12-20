Sudan: President of Rwanda to Start Official Visit to Sudan On Wednesday

Khartoum — The Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, will start tomorrow (Wednesday) a two-day official visit to Sudan during which he will hold talks with the President of the Republic dealing with the relations between the two countries and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Presidency Information Administration said that the Rwandan President will be accompanied by a high level-delegation which includes the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Trade, Cooperation and the Director of Rwandan Security Service.

The two sides will hold talks on the political and economic relations and the spheres of trade exchange between Sudan and Rwanda.

The visit will witness the signing of agreement on the establishment of a jioint political consultation committee, issuance of a final communique on the Rwandan President's visit and a joint press conference by the two Presidents.