19 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of Rwanda to Start Official Visit to Sudan On Wednesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, will start tomorrow (Wednesday) a two-day official visit to Sudan during which he will hold talks with the President of the Republic dealing with the relations between the two countries and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Presidency Information Administration said that the Rwandan President will be accompanied by a high level-delegation which includes the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Trade, Cooperation and the Director of Rwandan Security Service.

The two sides will hold talks on the political and economic relations and the spheres of trade exchange between Sudan and Rwanda.

The visit will witness the signing of agreement on the establishment of a jioint political consultation committee, issuance of a final communique on the Rwandan President's visit and a joint press conference by the two Presidents.

Sudan

Bakri Heads to Eritrea

The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister , Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih , left Wednesday to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.