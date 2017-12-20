Sudan: Minister of Transport Stresses Partnership With Kuwait in Transport Domain

Khartoum — The Ministry of Transport, Bridges and Road Engineer Makkawi Mohamed Awad has affirmed importance of developing all the units of the sector of transport, roads and bridges, particularly in the field of ships and Sudan Airways Company.

In a meeting with the visiting Kuwaiti delegation of OGI Company, the minister stressed the state concern, at the highest level, with the promotion of this vital sector, pointing out to the necessity of concerted efforts to restore the air and sea transport sector to its first track and then to upgrade it to the international standards.

Eng. Awad discussed with the OGI Company delegation possibility of its entering into investments in the air and sea transport sector in Sudan as well as the ways on how to benefit from the company's expertise in the fields of finance.

For his part, the head of the Kuwaiti delegation expressed his desire to invest in Sudan and achieve mutual benefits. He pointed out that the company, with its enormous capabilities and expertise, could achieve great success in its investments in Sudan due to the geographical location of Sudan and the great desire in the development of Sudan Airways Company and Sanjanip Maritime Company.