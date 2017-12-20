Namibia: Too Many Weddings Are a Burden - Pastors

Photo: The Namibian

Relatives and friends bring an assortment of gifts to a newly-wed couple.

SOME church leaders based in the north this week said complained about too many weddings taking place either in August or December, thereby placing a heavy burden on them.

There is a wedding feast taking place within a radius of a few kilometres from another every weekend these days in the north.

If you are in Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Oshana or Omusati and no wedding took place in your village over the past three weekends, and none is planned for this coming weekend, then something is not right.

Such is the current state of affairs in the north where parish priests and pastors of all major Christian denominations have been quite busy lately, presiding over couples taking their matrimonial vows every weekend.

While the church leaders agree that it is a positive sign for young adults to wed, they complain about congestion.

Okatana-based Catholic deacon Moses Paulus said they have been quite busy lately.

Besides officiating at wedding ceremonies, they also provide pre-marriage counselling and test each couple's knowledge of church doctrines and practices," he said.

"Those entering marriages are counselled three months before the date they intent tying the knot to give them enough time to weigh their decision to enter an indissoluble matrimony carefully," said student deacon Eddy Iyambo of Oshakati.

The current economic downturn does not appear to have a significant impact on those contracting marriage.

They spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on expensive wedding dresses and feasts where some cattle are slaughtered and where alcohol flows freely.

Traditionally, a wedding feast lasts three days, starting with 'eexungi' Friday evening.

The wedding is then blessed on Saturday morning during a church service, followed by a reception at the bride's parental home.

The second reception takes place at the bridegroom's parental home on Sunday.

The churches also score relatively big as each couple is required to pay a marriage fee of not less than N$100.

Aaron Silas and Ester Iiyambo tied the knot in the Uukwandongo Lutheran parish last Friday.

Silas told The Namibian that they decided to have their wedding feast in December because this is the time they and their friends and relatives are free.

This was echoed by Niita Makaya who is marrying her fiancé George Timoteus this weekend.

"We are both NDF officers, and this is the time when we could go on leave without using up too many of our leave days because, as you know, December has some public holidays and this period is in our favour," she said.

According to community members, the minimum cost of an average wedding is about N$100 000 while those well-off can spend upwards of N$500 000.

But how are these expensive weddings funded?

Retired journalist Oswald Shivute says couples usually use their savings for many years as well as contributions by friends and relatives. There are also some who take out loans from banks, he said.

The best man, groomsmen and bridesmaids are typically required to contribute between N$1 500 and N$3 000 each for their attire.

The number of cattle slaughtered for a particular wedding feast is significant in the Oshiwambo culture.

It is considered a bare minimum when the number of slaughtered cattle is only a single digit.