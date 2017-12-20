19 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Meets Chairman of Kuwait Supreme Judiciary Council

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh, received Tuesday at the Presidential Palace the visiting Chairman of the Kuwaiti Supreme Council for Judiciary, Yousif Jasim, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of Chief Justice, Haider Ahmed Dafalla.

The Kuwaiti official said in a press statement that the meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries in all domains.

He lauded the efforts being exerted by Dafalla and his initiatives for reactivation of the cooperation between Sudan and Kuwait Judiciaries, referring to formation of a joint judicial committee to organize joint work.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice said that the two sides have set up joint committees and reached agreement on implementation of the joint action programs on fixed dates.

