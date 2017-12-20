East Africa: Tanzania EALA Members Should Forget Political Affiliations

THEY say that if you notice that your neighbours are making steady progress towards development, then you should take that as a sign that you are supposed to run while others walk.

In the East African bloc comprising of six countries of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, South Sudan and Rwanda, each country is striving to make sure that they move steadily forward towards development.

Right now Tanzanian President John Magufuli is on a serious campaign of making the country an industrialised one, matching our neighbors forming the EAC bloc. On Monday the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) swore in the members who are supposed to represent their respective countries for five years, and for Tanzania, we are hoping that our representatives will carry the presidential agenda.

We hope that our members in the assembly, who are drawn from different political parties, will put aside their political affiliations and join hands in putting forward agendas that are beneficial for the whole country.

It is paramount for the elected legislators from all the member countries to carry the agendas of their country to the debating house, and it is our hope that our members will show an example of unity for the sake of development.

Our country has returned Adam Kimbisa and Maryam Ussi who represented Tanzania in the third Assembly, and we hope that they will guide without bias the newcomers, Josephine Lemoyan, Happiness Lugiko, Pamela Massay, Dr Ngwaru J Maghembe, Dr Abdullah Makame, Eng Habib Mnyaa and Fancy Nkuhi.

These East African representatives were supposed to be representing their countries by now, but the kickoff of the parliament inauguration of the fourth assembly of the regional parliament was delayed by the long electioneering period in Kenya but is now set for unveiling.

The third assembly wound up its tour of duty on June 4, 2017 and the fourth assembly was expected to have commenced the following day. However by then, only parliaments of Uganda, Tanzania and Burundi had finalized the processes.