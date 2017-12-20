20 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Tanzania EALA Members Should Forget Political Affiliations

Tagged:

Related Topics

THEY say that if you notice that your neighbours are making steady progress towards development, then you should take that as a sign that you are supposed to run while others walk.

In the East African bloc comprising of six countries of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, South Sudan and Rwanda, each country is striving to make sure that they move steadily forward towards development.

Right now Tanzanian President John Magufuli is on a serious campaign of making the country an industrialised one, matching our neighbors forming the EAC bloc. On Monday the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) swore in the members who are supposed to represent their respective countries for five years, and for Tanzania, we are hoping that our representatives will carry the presidential agenda.

We hope that our members in the assembly, who are drawn from different political parties, will put aside their political affiliations and join hands in putting forward agendas that are beneficial for the whole country.

It is paramount for the elected legislators from all the member countries to carry the agendas of their country to the debating house, and it is our hope that our members will show an example of unity for the sake of development.

Our country has returned Adam Kimbisa and Maryam Ussi who represented Tanzania in the third Assembly, and we hope that they will guide without bias the newcomers, Josephine Lemoyan, Happiness Lugiko, Pamela Massay, Dr Ngwaru J Maghembe, Dr Abdullah Makame, Eng Habib Mnyaa and Fancy Nkuhi.

These East African representatives were supposed to be representing their countries by now, but the kickoff of the parliament inauguration of the fourth assembly of the regional parliament was delayed by the long electioneering period in Kenya but is now set for unveiling.

The third assembly wound up its tour of duty on June 4, 2017 and the fourth assembly was expected to have commenced the following day. However by then, only parliaments of Uganda, Tanzania and Burundi had finalized the processes.

Tanzania

We're Investigating Disappearance of MCL Journalist - Tanzania Police

Police are still investigating the disappearance of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) journalist Azory Gwanda. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.