Malawi: Floods Leave Six Dead in Malawi

Lilongwe — AT least six people have been killed and over 80 households displaced after days of heavy rains and floods in Malawi. The casualties have been recorded in the capital city Lilongwe where vast properties have also been destroyed.

Affected areas are Kaliyeka, Mchesi and Kawale townships. Vice President, Saulos Chilima, has offered the government's condolences to affected areas. He has visited the flooded townships in his capacity as Minister for Disaster Management Affairs in the cabinet of President Peter Mutharika.

Ulemu Msungama, the Lilongwe city south east constituency member of parliament, appealed for relief assistance to help families left homeless by the inclement weather.

"It is sad to learn about loss of property because of the heavy rains. We need to join hands to assist our neighbours survive," Msungama said.

The Southern African country of 18 million people is prone to floods. Earlier this year, over 150 families were displaced in the central Salima region.

In 2015, floods around the country left some 170 people dead and 100 000 displaced.