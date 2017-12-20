Tanzania: Sumatra-CCC Gives Passengers Teeth Against Fare Hikes

Executive Secretary of the Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority Consumer Consultative Council (Sumatra-CCC), Dr Oscar Kikoyo

PEOPLE planning to travel to upcountry regions during this festive season have been urged to report, to responsible authorities, any bus operator who will charge higher fares than those prescribed by the government.

The guidance comes on the wake of a tendency by some bus operators of hiking fares towards the end of the year, as many people take leave to travel to upcountry regions for Christmas and New Year festivities.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Executive Secretary of the Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority Consumer Consultative Council (Sumatra-CCC), Dr Oscar Kikoyo, stressed that charging hiked fares violates terms and conditions for issuance of licencesfor bus operations.

"There are also cases where middlemen purchase tickets from the operators and sell them to passengers at inflated charges; these incidences should be reported for appropriate actions," Dr Kikoyo stated at a news conference, yesterday.

He further urged passengers and the general public to cooperate and furnish authorities with information on any difficulties they will undergo when using public transport, so that appropriate actions are taken to address the situation.

"It has always become a trend that due to increased demand for transport to upcountry regions, towards the end of year, bus operators have been hiking fares, this is against terms and conditions for the licences issued to them," Dr Kikoyo reiterated.

In its capacity as guardian of transport consumers in the country, the council further urged the Tanzania Bus Owners Association (TABOA) to act tough on agents who will cheat passengers by hiking prices for tickets.

"Passengers should only pay fares which have been approved by Sumatra; charging fares higher than those prescribed by the government is against the law," Dr Kikoyo stated during the news conference. He went on to remind passengers to ensure that they are provided with tickets bearing their full names and the actual amount of fare charged whenever they travel, to enable authorities take action in case of any problems.

The Sumatra-CCC boss explained on the other hand that it was against the Transport Licensing (Public Service Vehicles) for bus operators to conduct promotions, religious preaching or political lectures in buses, warning that offenders risk a fine of up to 200,000/-.