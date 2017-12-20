19 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese Egyptian People's Friendship Cooperation Agreement Signed

Khartoum — The Sudanese Egyptian Friendship Society, led by ambassador Dr Yasser Ahmed Ibrahim, has signed a protocol with its Egyptian counterpart, represented by ambassador Mohamed al Urabi.

The agreement of cooperation between the two people's friendship societies seeks to underline the unity of the two peoples and to stress on points of convergence and agreement away from controversial and political issues of difference, according to Ambassador Al Urabi.

He said the two sides will also work on how to bring together and create partnership between civil society organizations that would provide basic needs of the two sides.

Dr Yasser Ahmed Ibrahim of the Sudanese Egyptian society has stressed on his part on the need to encourage relationship in the cultural, social, media, and sports domains while at the same time establishing joint projects between businessmen from the two countries with the view to secure such food and industrial requirements for the two sides.

