19 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Speaker Commends Efforts Exerted in the Past to Achieve Independence

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly, professor Ibrahim Omar, has stressed the need to hold to the Islamic principles and lofty values that made Sudan feel that dignity and pride

The Speaker stressed that no voice should come prior to the voice of faith in the Sudanese community He added that the thing the unified Sudanese most was that of religion, not that of regionalism or partisanship. The Speaker commended all efforts that have been exerted along the Sudanese generation until the country gained its independence.

He cited the memory of those men and women and generations that struggled for the betterment of the life of the Sudaense people and their homeland.

Sudan

Bakri Heads to Eritrea

The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister , Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih , left Wednesday to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.