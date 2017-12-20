Sudan: Speaker Commends Efforts Exerted in the Past to Achieve Independence

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly, professor Ibrahim Omar, has stressed the need to hold to the Islamic principles and lofty values that made Sudan feel that dignity and pride

The Speaker stressed that no voice should come prior to the voice of faith in the Sudanese community He added that the thing the unified Sudanese most was that of religion, not that of regionalism or partisanship. The Speaker commended all efforts that have been exerted along the Sudanese generation until the country gained its independence.

He cited the memory of those men and women and generations that struggled for the betterment of the life of the Sudaense people and their homeland.