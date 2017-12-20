Sudan Ambassador to Iraq Delivers His Credentials to Iraqi President

Khartoum — Ambassador Yassin Awad Ismail, has delivered his credentials to the Iraqi President, Dr. Fuad Al-Maasoum, at Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad as Sudan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Iraq.

Ambassador Yassin has conveyed to the Iraqi President the greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

The Iraqi President has affirmed the keenness of Iraq to strengthen its cooperation with Sudan in all fields, especially in the agricultural, information, the exchange of experiences and the combating of terrorism fields.

He expressed his greetings and appreciation to President Al-Bashir, wishing the good and progress for the Sudanese people.