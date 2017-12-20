19 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Governor of Kassala State Discusses With Chinese Companies' Union Enhancement of Investment Partnership

Khartoum — The Governor of Kassala state, Adam Jama'a Adam, discussed Tuesday, at the Federal Government Chamber Hall, with the visiting delegation of the Union of the Chinese Companies and Suken Company, the enhancement of the partnership between the state and the union, and the facilitation of the union's work especially in field of marble and granite.

The Wali (governor) noted in press statements, following the meeting cooperation with the union will be fruitful and will support the state's development.

The governor has commended role of the ministry of minerals in coordination the investors work in Kassala state, adding that the state's doors would be open for the investor in all the economic domains.

