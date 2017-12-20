19 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Vice President to Launch First Batch of Journalists' Cars Thursday

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic Hassabu Mohamed Abdul-Rahman is due to launch Thursday the first batch of the cars delivering for some members of the Sudanese Journalists General Federation.

The health insurance agreement will be signed between the Khartoum State Health Insurance Authority and the General Federation of Sudanese Journalists.

The Minister of Social Development in Khartoum Dr. Amal al-Bakri al-Bili stressed, in statement to SUNA, continuation of the strategic partnership between her ministry and the General Federation of Sudanese Journalists to expand the free work of journalists as they are important segment of community.

She said that the ministry was keen to increase the income of this important slice through means of improving income, promising to develop the press institutions to perform their role in a transparent and honest way.

The Minister pointed to the inclusion of the distinctive health insurance package within the health insurance agreement, which is to be signed with the journalists' federation within the program, explaining that the package needs promotion means.

For his part, the Head of the General Federation of Sudanese Journalists Al-Sadiq Al-Rizaiqi underscored cars delivering to some of the members of the journalists federation in coordination with GIAD Automobile Company and the agreement with the Corporation for the Development of Small Industries and Businesses, stressing the keenness of the federation to increase the incomes of its members to improve the profession.

