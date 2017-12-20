Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives European Parliamentary Delegation

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on Tuesday received the Chair of the EU Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights and his accompanying delegation currently on visit to the Sudan.

The meeting discussed the Sudanese -EU relations beside a number of issues related to the bilateral relations between the Sudan and its neighbors as well as the role Sudan could play in cementing stability in those countries and the region.

The Minister reviewed efforts underway to bring about peace and stability in South Sudan, and the steps taken by the government of the Sudan to mend the fences between the different rival groups in south Sudan.

Ghandour commended the close cooperation between the government of the Sudan and its Chadian counterpart on securing the joint border areas

The Minister also said it was imperative differences over the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam be resolved peacefully within the context of the tripartite technical cooperation between the three countries, Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt.

The minister underlined Sudan's concern with migration and refugee questions and the role played by the concerned bodies within the country for frustrating the phenomenon and for combatting human trafficking and smuggling in the region.

The meeting also discussed the religious coexistence in the country saying the Sudanese constitution stipulates full freedom of worship and that Sudanese people by nature are prone to peaceful coexistence with all other faiths.