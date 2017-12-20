19 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministry of Finance Announced Measures for Closing the Current Fiscal Year, Cashing Salaries By Thursday

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has announced the arrangements and measures that conclude the current fiscal year 2017.

In a circular it issued here on Tuesday the Ministry said the 21st of December will be the date for cashing salaries for the month of December ending on the 26th of the same month, the latest.

The circular said all allowances and other remunerations should be cashed on the 26th as the latest. It also said any sums that are not cashed should be returned back to public coffer, the Bank of Sudan from all private and commercial banks.

The circular also said all accounts should be closed by the end of the February 2018, and that report of this should be submitted to the Auditor General chamber, in accordance with the government financial statistics G.F.S

