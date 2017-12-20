Sudan: National Initiative for Nomination of President Al-Bashir for New Presidential Term Launched

Khartoum — The higher committee for the national initiative, which is composed of youths, civil society organizations, national personalities and some of the peace signatory armed movements, has launched the initiative of nomination of President Omer Al-Bashir, for a new presidential term in the elections scheduled in the year 2020.

At a press conference at the Friendship Hall Tuesday, the initiative's chairman, Dr. Yasser Al-Jemai'abi, explained that the initiative was launched in recognition of the role being played by President Al-Bashir for realizing stability in the country at the political and security levels, implementing the state reform program and implementing the national dialogue's outcome.

He indicated that the initiative was not confined to the youths, adding that a big sector of the civil society organizations, women, businessmen, the Sufi sects, the political parties and national figures will take part in the initiative for re-election of President Omer Al-Bashir.

Dr. Al-Jemai'abi stated that the current situation in the country necessitates the Sudanese people's election of a leader who is capable of realizing development and exploitation of the country's potentialities.

He said that the initiative's committee will tour all the states of Sudan to inform with its objectives and to attract as much as possible support to it, referring to the support received from the youths who represent 60% of the population in Sudan.