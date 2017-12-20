The South African Police Service (SAPS) has called the altercation between a police officer and a journalist outside Nasrec Expo Centre during the ANC elective conference the result of a "misunderstanding".

Lieutenant General Tankiso Moshoeshoe was seen on a video on social media on Tuesday manhandling Bloomberg reporter and chairperson of the South African National Editors' Forum's media freedom committee Sam Mkokeli.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said: "With regards to the altercation between a SAPS member and a journalist at Nasrec yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon, the matter was attended to and resolved amicably. This incident resulted from what both parties conceded was a misunderstanding."

On Wednesday morning, EWN reported that Moshoeshoe had been disregarding official SAPS policy after having openly supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the run-up to the ANC conference.

Naidoo told News24 that this would be looked into.

"With regards to the allegations that a SAPS member contravened SAPS regulations by allegedly displaying photographs on a social media platform which depicts political affiliation and bias as well as allegedly posing with a rifle, this will be investigated departmentally," he said.

Pictures on Moshoeshoe's Facebook profile show him posing with what appears to be an AK47 assault rifle while in other pictures and a video he shows clear support for the ANC, President Jacob Zuma and Dlamini-Zuma.

Moshoeshoe posted a video on November 25 showing Dlamini-Zuma and supporters at a rally, with the caption "Victory is certain".

Moshoeshoe was caught on camera on Tuesday shoving Mkokeli and confiscating his media accreditation tag outside the Nasrec centre.

This was witnessed by at least two police officers in uniform.

Mkokeli's employers, Bloomberg, said in a statement on Tuesday that they were "disheartened" by the treatment of Mkokeli and other journalists at the elective conference.

"As an international news organisation that has been present in South Africa for more than 20 years, we work to ensure our reporting is fair, accurate and transparent to benefit the public good," Bloomberg said.

"While we appreciate that his accreditation has been returned, this sort of behaviour does not belong in a country whose Constitution guarantees freedom of the press."

Source: News24