Nigeria: Mapoly Students Protest Three Months Strike

Abeokuta — Protesting students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Monday, took to the streets and major highways within the state capital to demand for an immediate resolution of the three-month old industrial crisis between the state government and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

Traders at the popular Kuto Market and its environs had to quickly lock their shops for palpable fear of being attacked by the rampaging students.

The early morning protest staged by the students disrupted economic and vehicular activities; the industrial action, according to the students has halted their second semester examination for the 2016/2017 academic session.

Speaking to journalists over the protest, the Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State axis, Olawale Balogun insisted that the protest will continue on Tuesday until the governor speaks to them.

Balogun said the protest tagged 'Black Week' was aimed at appealing to the state government and the MAPOLY chapter of ASUP to resolve their differences.

But the state government delegation, led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Taiwo Adeoluwa, who attempted speaking to the protesting students was rebuffed as the students insisted on seeing the governor.

Meanwhile, the government has expressed disappointment over what it described as uncivil conduct of the students by rebuffing every attempt by the government's delegation to address them.

The SSG in a chat with the media after the failed attempt said though government frowned at the confrontational way the students deployed in driving home their plights, it would continue to interface with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that all issues are resolved.